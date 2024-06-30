Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 1.2 %

Capgemini stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.7327 dividend. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.66%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.