CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in June

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

