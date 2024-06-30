Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

CCSO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

