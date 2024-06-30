Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.95% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

