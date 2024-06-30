Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Carvana Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $136.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,829 shares of company stock worth $193,562,233. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

