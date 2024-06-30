CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0411 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.18 or 0.99959415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012692 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00076910 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04240776 USD and is up 12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $643,223.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

