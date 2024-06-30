CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $762,411.62 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,343.78 or 0.99974244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012409 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00077274 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04240776 USD and is up 12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $643,223.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.