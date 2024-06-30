Celestia (TIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $878.86 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00009832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $878.86 million and $45.54 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,053,260,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,053,041,095.890222 with 194,084,623.640222 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.02334113 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $34,426,162.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

