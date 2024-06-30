Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 251.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.