Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $550,675.31 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,591,321 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,567,348 with 495,079,584 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48966873 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,143,348.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

