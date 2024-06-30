Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETU remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of Cetus Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 36,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 168,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

