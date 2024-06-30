Chainbing Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,191.33 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

