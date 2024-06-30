Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,573.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTOUF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.78.
About Charter Hall Group
