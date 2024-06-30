Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,514,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 897,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,573.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTOUF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

