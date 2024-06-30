Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 6,640 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. AAON makes up 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.24. 8,447,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,083. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

