Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

