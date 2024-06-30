Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $441.16. 4,105,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average is $453.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

