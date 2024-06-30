Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,432. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.