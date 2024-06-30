Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 886,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,458. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

