Chatham Capital Group Inc. Invests $4.18 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,766. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

