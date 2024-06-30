Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 5,275 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $27.61. 391,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

