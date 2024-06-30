Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $249.62. 765,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $233.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

