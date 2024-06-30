Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes $3.96 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $158.97. 8,641,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.