Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 6.7 %

Chemung Financial stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $228 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemung Financial

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.