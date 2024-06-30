China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

CAAS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.55. 25,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,397. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

Further Reading

