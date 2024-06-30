China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 2.6 %

CIADY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

