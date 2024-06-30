China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,695,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Friday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.
About China Overseas Property
