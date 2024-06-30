Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 72.3% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

