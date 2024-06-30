Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 2.7 %

CB stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,378. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.63. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

