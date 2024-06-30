Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.

Churchill Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Churchill Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Get Churchill Resources alerts:

Churchill Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, lithium, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. The company holds interest in the Taylor Brook project located in Newfoundland; the Florence Lake property located in Labrador; and the Pelly Bay Nickel project located in Nunavut.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.