Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Acquires C$13,750.00 in Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Free Report) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,750.00.
Churchill Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of CRI stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Churchill Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.
Churchill Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Resources
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.