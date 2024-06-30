CIBC Downgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Underperform

CIBC downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.64.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

