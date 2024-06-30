Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $65.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $253,286,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

