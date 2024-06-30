Citigroup Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.57.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.81 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 58,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.