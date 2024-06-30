Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 82.4% in June

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 30,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The company has a market cap of $364.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civeo by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

