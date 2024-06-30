Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 767,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,512. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

