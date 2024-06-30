Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

