Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

