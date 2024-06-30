Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,159.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

