Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,159.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLPBF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $143.15.
About Coloplast A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.