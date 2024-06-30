Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 38,288,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

