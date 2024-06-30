CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CompX International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CIX opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $303.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.77. CompX International has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

CompX International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 998.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

