ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

