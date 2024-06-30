Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (BTM) & The Competition

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 441 1645 2511 82 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 184.72%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.43% -132.37% -20.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.96 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.67 billion $385.86 million 2.21

Bitcoin Depot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s peers have a beta of 5.22, indicating that their average stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot peers beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

