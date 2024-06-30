Contrasting Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) & Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mainz Biomed and Integrated BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mainz Biomed currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,396.26%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Integrated BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $900,000.00 N/A -$26.30 million ($1.64) -0.24 Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.12 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77% Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44%

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Mainz Biomed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Integrated BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.