Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

