Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

