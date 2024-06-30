Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

CRBP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $483.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.