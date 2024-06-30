Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.41% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $12.30 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.