Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.54. 5,820,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.88. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $300.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

