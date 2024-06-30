Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,724 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.83. 404 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

