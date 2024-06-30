Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,405 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

