Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,122,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

